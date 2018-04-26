SALEM, NH (CBS) – Bob Andersen says he was standing between two parents who were having a verbal argument at the ICenter rink in Salem, New Hampshire. When, witnesses say police came through the door grabbed Bob pushed him to the ground, tased him several times and put him in handcuffs.

Bob told us, “I didn’t know how it was gonna end. I could hear my own son crying and screaming and I could hear my wife screaming,” the Wilmington dad recalled.

It happened back in December. Two rival teams were playing each other and parents from one team say there were some questionable calls by the referee. “There had been a referee heckling our kids verbal back and forth. There was no fighting no punches no anything,” one witness said describing what happened.

When the game was over, in the lobby of the rink, witnesses say two parents got into a heated argument and Anderson tried to diffuse the situation. “He was making a wall between our parent and a parent from another team trying to calm the situation down,” another parent witness recalled.

Witnesses who agreed to speak with the I-Team say that’s when police arrived and without announcing themselves, or asking anyone what happened, threw Andersen to the ground.

Several people videotaped the incident with their cell phones. Andersen can be heard screaming with four cops pinning him to the floor of the rink lobby, two of them tased the 45-year-old. Meantime, witnesses are yelling “he did nothing wrong.”

On police dispatch recordings, one officer says, “We need more units. We just tased someone. It’s out of control here.”

The I-Team obtained police reports of the incident. In one account, an officer wrote, “I announced, “Salem Police, back off’”.

But witnesses told the I-Team, “I didn’t hear him say a word,” one parent recalled.

Another officer wrote in his report that while Anderson was on the ground he “began to violently thrash around, attempting to escape.”

But parents dispute that account as well. “He was already down, that’s when they started tasing him for no reason. He wasn’t going anywhere. There were four cops on him and he wasn’t fighting back or anything. There was no reason for that,” another parent said.

Andersen’s attorney, Chris DiBella, says the cell phone videos and witness accounts support his claim that Anderson was assaulted by police.

Andersen is charged with resisting arrest and assaulting the police. Recently, the District Attorney decided to indict Andersen in superior court where he now faces up to five years in jail. “I think they’re doubling down,” DiBella explained. “They’re trying to intimidate him into resolving this matter. And it’s not something we’re interested in. They passed the line when they tased my client six or seven times in front of children.”

Andersen, who insists he did nothing wrong, is suspended from coaching while he waits for his day in court. “To hear everyone screaming and other kids coach crying. Seeing them, it was very difficult,” he said.

Bob is due back in court next month. We reached out to the police who told us the attorney general reviewed a complaint it got and found no wrongdoing on the part of the police.

The department also told us that their own review of the same complaint found no evidence that the officers did anything wrong. Just weeks ago the Salem town manager hired an outside agency to audit the police department and its internal affairs investigations.