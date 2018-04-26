  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:Autism Awareness, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Dr. Mallika Marshall, HealthWatch

BOSTON (CBS) – New estimates from the Center for Disease Control show that 1 in 59 children have Autism Spectrum Disorder, an increase of 15-percent over a four year period.

Part of the rise is probably due to the fact that more girls are being diagnosed with autism, as well as, more minorities like African-Americans and Hispanic children, but experts admit they’re not sure what else may be contributing.

autism spectrum disorder Children With Autism Spectrum Disorder Increases 15% Over 4 Years

Little boy with Autism Spectrum Disorder (WBZ-TV)

Couples are having children later in life which carries a higher risk and some risk factors during pregnancy might also be playing a role.

Another concern is that many children are being diagnosed later. Only about half of children are diagnosed by the age of four when we know that early diagnosis and early exposure to services and interventions can really benefit kids.

