By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

2 p.m.: It’s that time of year again. Time for another Game 7 for the Boston Bruins.

It’s been a while since the Bruins found themselves in this situation. Four years to be exact. But there was a time from 2008 through 2014 where games of this magnitude were happening at least once ever year. The results have been … mixed.

But this year’s team has a chance to write its own story for how this Game 7 goes. While the Bruins as a team have to feel frustrated with the fact that they’re in this position, they can erase all of that displeasure with a solid 60-minute team effort against the Maple Leafs in this game. That’s been missing over the past two contests, and anything short of excellence for Boston has resulted in losses.

You could break this down a million different ways, if you wanted to. You could call for the Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak line to lead the way. You could ask for more out of Rick Nash. You could demand that Tuukka Rask stand on his head. You could politely request that the Bruins solve Frederik Andersen, contain Mitch Marner, and finally overwhelm a defensive corps that was not supposed to be this good. But really, none of it will matter much once the game begins. It ought to be chaotic.

And once that chaos begins, it’ll all be covered right here in the live blog. Check back for updates from pregame warmups, official lineup decision, as well as detailed analysis of the action from the start of the game until the final second, as we all learn whether the Bruins’ season will continue on to Tampa Bay or whether it will be ended prematurely by the Maple Leafs.