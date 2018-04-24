BOSTON (CBS) — You knew a minor infection wouldn’t keep anyone — or anything — named Gronkowski down for long.

The horse named after the New England Patriots tight end will have to sit out the Kentucky Derby, but is expected to hit the track next week with its sights set on the Belmont Stakes on June 9. The three-year-old Colt is now on antibiotics to treat his minor infection, so he will not make the much-anticipated trip from England to Kentucky for the annual Run for the Roses.

But Gronkowski (the football player) is looking forward to finally meet his horse counterpart when the Belmont Stakes rolls around.

“This horse is a fighter and a winner,” said Rob Gronkowski, who recently bought a state in the horse that shares his name. “As an athlete, I understand the need for rest and recovery time. I’m glad that he’s recovering quickly and I look forward to meeting him soon and taking some selfies!”

In addition to the third leg of the triple crown, Gronkowski is expected to run in the Breeder’s Cup Classic at Churchill Downs in November.