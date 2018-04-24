  • WBZ TVOn Air

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (CBS) — Manchester Police are searching for a man who stole an 83-year-old grandmother’s purse as she stood in her driveway with her 10-year-old granddaughter.

The man tried to get away on a bike, but he fell off it while the little girl chased after her. He was still able to run off.

Police responded to the robbery on Wilson Street around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

The grandmother attempted to stop the man from grabbing her purse, which held cash, credit cards, and bank information, but he overpowered her, police said.

He was described “as an African-American Male, who was last seen wearing a gray or black coat, black pants, black shoes with white trim and a black flat-brimmed hat,” by police.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Manchester Police Detective Division at 603-792-5500 (reference Case # 18- 5909) or Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

