Filed Under:Local TV, Marshfield, Right Whales, WHALES

MARSHFIELD (CBS) – There was an incredible sight off the South Shore Monday morning – several whales enjoying the spring weather.

SkyEye captured two different whale pods. One was spotted off the coast of Cohasset. Two whales could be seen coming up for air.

whale spout Whales Make For Incredible Sight Off South Shore

One of the whales coming up for air off Cohasset (WBZ)

Down in Marshfield, WBZ cameras spotted six whales together searching for food.

whales off marshfield Whales Make For Incredible Sight Off South Shore

Two whales off Marshfield (WBZ)

Marine biologists confirmed over the weekend that right whales were spotted off Brant Rock in Marshfield.

Right whales are endangered and it’s estimated that there are only about 300 left. They hang around New England waters in the summer and are named right whales because they were the “right whales to hunt” in the past.

Boaters are urged to be careful as the whales swim near the shore.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s