MARSHFIELD (CBS) – There was an incredible sight off the South Shore Monday morning – several whales enjoying the spring weather.

SkyEye captured two different whale pods. One was spotted off the coast of Cohasset. Two whales could be seen coming up for air.

Down in Marshfield, WBZ cameras spotted six whales together searching for food.

Marine biologists confirmed over the weekend that right whales were spotted off Brant Rock in Marshfield.

Right whales are endangered and it’s estimated that there are only about 300 left. They hang around New England waters in the summer and are named right whales because they were the “right whales to hunt” in the past.

Boaters are urged to be careful as the whales swim near the shore.