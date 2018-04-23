  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Newburyport, State Police

BOSTON (CBS) – State Police are looking for a “missing and endangered” four-month-old boy.

Police say at 2:25 am Monday, 15-year-old Shantel Van Voorhis took her four-month-old son Jacob Van Voorhis from DARE Family services in Newburyport where they were both living.

“Shantel left without Jacob’s antibiotic for an ear infection, and he is on special soy formula,” State Police said. “It is unknown if the child is in a baby seat and she left his diaper bag behind.”

jacob Police Searching For Missing And Endangered Child

Shantel Van Voorhis and Jacob Nan Voorhis (State Police photos)

Shantel, who has ties to Holyoke and Springfield, may be with Jonathan Heredia. Heredia may be driving a 1998 Honda CRV with Mass. registration 4ZN892. The SUV was seen in Newburyport on Monday.

car2 Police Searching For Missing And Endangered Child

Honda CRV Jonathan Heredia may be driving (MSP photo)

Anyone with information is asked to call Newburyport Police at 978-462-4411 or 911.

