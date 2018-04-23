BOSTON (CBS) – A helicopter equipped with heat-sensing, infrared scanning technology will be inspecting the Eastern Massachusetts power grid starting Tuesday, Eversource says.

The blue and white helicopter will hover over high-voltage electric equipment from Wilmington to Cape Cod throughout the week between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to Eversource.

The semiannual aerial inspection is intended to detect possible equipment issues before they become a problem.

The inspection will start in the Wilmington and Woburn area before moving down to Metrowest towns, the South Shore, Greater New Bedford and Cape Cod.

“We’re always working to serve our customers better, and these annual helicopter inspections of regional electricity lines are crucial to maintaining reliable service for the hundreds-of-thousands of residents and businesses who depend on them every day,” Eversource Regional Electric Operations President Craig Hallstrom said in a statement.