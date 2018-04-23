BOSTON (CBS) — Would you like to ward off the effects of aging? Strength-training may do the trick.

Researchers from the University of Buffalo looked at 46 women over the age of sixty and found that older women who engage in a high level of daily physical activity may be able to reverse certain markers of aging, such as slow walking and decreased function.

Resistance training, in particular, can preserve muscle strength and endurance, if started at a younger age.

Many women said they stay active by doing light housekeeping or light gardening, and while that is better than nothing, it may not be enough to counteract the effects of aging on the body.

The researchers advise women to walk more and consult a physical therapist or trainer to learn about exercises that will build muscle strength and endurance.