WILMINGTON (CBS) – State Rep. Jim Miceli died on Saturday after collapsing during an event in Wilmington.

Miceli, who has served Wilmington and Tewksbury for decades, went into cardiac arrest during the Wilmington Little League opening day ceremonies at Rotary Park.

Bystanders performed CPR before firefighters arrived on scene. Rotary Park is located across the street from the fire department.

Miceli was rushed to Winchester Hospital, but did not survive. He had represented Wilmington and Tewksbury since 1977.