YARMOUTH (CBS) – Police are warning residents of phone scammers falsely claiming to be raising money in honor of slain Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon.

Gannon was laid to rest this week. He was killed in the line of duty while attempting to serve a warrant.

“It is with disappointment that we announce a SCAM claiming to solicit money related to the death of K9 Sgt. Sean Gannon,” Yarmouth Police posted on Saturday.

Barnstable Police received calls from people claiming to be raising money for the “Sean Gannon Fund.” No telephone fundraising efforts are being used to collect money, police said.

Anyone looking to donate in Gannon’s name can do so in person to Yarmouth Police. Donations can also be made through the Yarmouth Police Foundation website.