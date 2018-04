BOSTON (CBS) – A man was stabbed on Portland Street near the TD Garden on Saturday night.

Police said they received an emergency call reporting the stabbing shortly after 7 p.m.

The man was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

His condition and the extent of his injuries were not immediately known.

The stabbing occurred shortly before the start of the Boston Bruins game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the TD Garden.

Further details were not available Saturday night.