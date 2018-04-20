BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston wig store owner was dragged along the sidewalk after attempting to chase down shoplifting suspects.
Surveillance video shows two people looking at wigs inside Wig World Boston in Downtown Crossing. When the store’s owner approached them, the pair ran.
The owner of Wig World was then seen on cell phone video in a scuffle with the shoplifters, who drag him along the sidewalk.
According to the person who shot the video, this was not an isolated incident. The first happened last week, while the latest incident took place on Wednesday.
The store owner suffered bruises and scrapes after the confrontation. He says he immediately contacted police.
