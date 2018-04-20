Filed Under:Downtown Crossing, Local TV, Shoplifting

BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston wig store owner was dragged along the sidewalk after attempting to chase down shoplifting suspects.

Surveillance video shows two people looking at wigs inside Wig World Boston in Downtown Crossing. When the store’s owner approached them, the pair ran.

wigs Video Captures Shoplifting Suspects Scuffling With Wig Shop Owner

Suspects who allegedly stole from a Boston wig store. (Courtesy Photos)

The owner of Wig World was then seen on cell phone video in a scuffle with the shoplifters, who drag him along the sidewalk.

According to the person who shot the video, this was not an isolated incident. The first happened last week, while the latest incident took place on Wednesday.

The store owner suffered bruises and scrapes after the confrontation. He says he immediately contacted police.

Comments
  1. margaretrmilligan says:
    April 20, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    I am making over $2477 a week working free-time. I kept hearing other people say to me how much money they can make connected so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. :rtyty6

    Go To the LINK……… ToDayTime10.Com

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s