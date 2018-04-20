CHESTNUT HILL (CBS) – Some local students spent part of their vacation week on Friday taking part in a national school walkout to protest gun violence.

At the Brimmer and May School in Chestnut Hill, students stood outside in silence for 19 minutes to recognize the Columbine shooting and all of the school shootings that have followed.

The survivors of the deadly shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida are the powerful force behind this student-led movement, encouraging young people to hold elected officials accountable and promote solutions to gun violence.

“It’s not right that these kids are losing their lives to violence. We are here to be educated and to expand our knowledge,” said Brimmer and May School student Steven Ramsden. “We need a change because for this to continue to happen, it’s just not right.”

Students all across the area joined in the nationwide walkout today, joining together and hoping to make a difference.

“It’s absolutely invigorating to know that as youth our voices are being heard, our values are being shared and that we as young people can make change,” said student Chloe Berlin.

Another similar event is planned for May 19.