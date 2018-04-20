MARLBORO (CBS) – The Heroes Cup Hockey Tournament annually brings together first responders from all over Massachusetts. But in Marlboro Friday night, the event was more poignant than most as a fallen Cape Cod Police Officer was honored.

The Cape Cod Black Knights took to the ice with heavy hearts. The team made up of police officers played in honor of a man many of them knew and served alongside, Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon, killed in the line of duty last week.

“We’re here tonight in his memory. A lot of people supported us over the last 10 days and it’s been wonderful. It’s heartwarming to see so many people come out tonight,” said Barnstable Police Officer Stephen Estey.

And what hockey tournament could possibly be without Bruins singer Rene Rancourt belting out the national anthem.

More than 80 teams were there representing police, fire, EMS and military. They support many charities and this year, Sgt. Gannon’s family is getting some support as people buy up items to help out financially, including a special Bruins-style jersey.

“Had a jersey made, had patches made for Sean,” said Mike Matros, the Heroes Cup Tournament founder. “We were able to sell those out, we sold those out about the first four hours as many as we had here we sold. We’re still continuing to raise money for him.”

It was a night for the first responder community to come together and honor Sean one more time. His death continues to be felt deeply.

“To see a tragic loss like that of Officer Gannon certainly hits home. My mother’s actually a police dispatcher and I have many other relatives that are on the police side,” said E.J. Nicholas of the Weston Fire Dept.

The tournament continues all weekend and each team skates for a charity or fundraiser of its choice.