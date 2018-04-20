Filed Under:Local TV, Stoughton, Stoughton Police

STOUGHTON (CBS) – A “swatting” call led to a large police response in a Stoughton neighborhood as a report of an armed robbery turned out to be unfounded.

Residents were asked to avoid the Pearl Street area after police received a call of a man armed with a gun inside a home. The call came in to police around 10:40 a.m. on Friday.

Police Respond To Unfounded Report Of Armed Stoughton Home Invasion

A police and ambulance response for a reported home invasion in Stoughton. (WBZ-TV)

Stoughton Police and Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene. About two hours later it was determined there was no threat.

It is not yet clear where the call was made from.

