BOSTON (CBS) — The 2018 Patriots schedule was released on Thursday, and according to the Washington Post, it’s the easiest one in the NFL.

For the second straight year, the Post’s Neil Greenberg and his fancy formula say the Patriots have the easiest path during the regular season. He once again comes to that conclusion using a recipe of part Super Bowl LIII odds and over/under win totals set by sportsbooks. With his method, Greenberg tabs New England opponents to win an average of only 7.5 games. Of the Patriots’ upcoming opponents, only the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers are expected to win 10 or more games.

While the Patriots have road games against the Jacksonville Jaguars (an AFC Championship Game rematch) and the Steelers, plus visits from the Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans, it’s their AFC East brethren who once again weigh down their strength of schedule, according to the Post. None of the Bills, Dolphins or Jets are expected to win more than seven games this season, and they all have less than a one percent chance to win the Super Bowl. The Patriots, meanwhile, have a 12 percent chance at winning another Lombardi Trophy.

On the other end of the spectrum, former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and his Detroit Lions have the most difficult schedule. The Patriots and Lions meet in Detroit in Week 3.