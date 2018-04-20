  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Globe is reviewing the work of a popular columnist after allegations that he embellished accounts of the Boston Marathon bombings.

The newspaper’s investigation comes after claims from WEEI that Kevin Cullen’s columns from recent years included misleading information.

Boston Globe columnist Kevin Cullen on CBS This Morning, June 25, 2015. (Image credit: CBS News)

“We take seriously any credible assertion about the integrity of our journalism. We are conducting a review, and if the record needs to be corrected in any way, we will do so forthrightly,” Boston Globe spokeswoman Jane Bowman said in a statement to WBZ-TV on Friday.

The radio station alleges that Cullen wrote questionable details of the bombing aftermath. He told WEEI, however, that he didn’t arrive to cover the deadly blasts until later in the day.

Comments (2)
  1. Richard Brown says:
    April 20, 2018 at 9:40 am

    This is what Globe columnists do. Just following in the tradition of Mike Barnicle.

    Reply Report comment

