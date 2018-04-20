BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Globe is reviewing the work of a popular columnist after allegations that he embellished accounts of the Boston Marathon bombings.
The newspaper’s investigation comes after claims from WEEI that Kevin Cullen’s columns from recent years included misleading information.
“We take seriously any credible assertion about the integrity of our journalism. We are conducting a review, and if the record needs to be corrected in any way, we will do so forthrightly,” Boston Globe spokeswoman Jane Bowman said in a statement to WBZ-TV on Friday.
The radio station alleges that Cullen wrote questionable details of the bombing aftermath. He told WEEI, however, that he didn’t arrive to cover the deadly blasts until later in the day.
