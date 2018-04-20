  • WBZ TVOn Air

SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Thursday was April 19, but it felt more like the 109th day of January.

This has been one New England winter that won’t let go, and one local business has had enough.

Gracie’s Ice Cream in Somerville’s Union Square posted a profane meltdown to Twitter, blasting Mother Nature for another day of snow and cold.

ice cream tweet Ice Cream Shop Has Profane Meltdown Over New England Weather

The tweet from Gracie’s Ice Cream (WBZ)

“HERE IS A PRETTY PICTURE OF ICE CREAM,” part of the tweet read. “COME BUY SOME SO WE CAN ALL PRETEND IT’S A NORMAL SPRING AND NOT SOME SOULCRUSHING TRUDGE TOWARD DISCONTENT AND UNENTHUSIASTIC SURFACE CONVERSATIONS WITH PEOPLE YOU HARDLY KNOW.”

Gracie’s owner Aaron Cohen talked to WBZ-TV about the tweet, this time using more family friendly language.

“We try to have fun with it as much we as can but it’s frustrating,” he said. “This is a time when people start eating ice cream and they haven’t yet because of the weather.”

Sheila Foley, who owns Neighborhood Restaurant, said she read the tweet and it captured exactly how she’s feeling.

“We are too trying to open our outdoor seating,” she said.

It looks like ice cream weather may finally be on the way. Temperatures are set to rise into the upper 60s early next week.

Comments (5)
  1. Bill Vogel says:
    April 20, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Sell business. Move south. End of problem

    Reply Report comment
  2. robert (@robertg222) says:
    April 20, 2018 at 10:19 am

    If global warming doesn’t end soon we are all going to freeze to death.

    Reply Report comment
  3. Jenny Hope says:
    April 20, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Global Warming at its best

    Reply Report comment
  4. Stone Wall (@Stonewall_MAGA) says:
    April 20, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Is he nailed down in that state?
    ….’cause if he isn’t….ya know….MOVE!

    Reply Report comment
  5. Gary Thompson says:
    April 20, 2018 at 10:32 am

    It can’t be true, Al Gore said we were in a Global Warming crisis. He wouldn’t lie to us would he? Mmmmmm.

    Reply Report comment

