SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Thursday was April 19, but it felt more like the 109th day of January.
This has been one New England winter that won’t let go, and one local business has had enough.
Gracie’s Ice Cream in Somerville’s Union Square posted a profane meltdown to Twitter, blasting Mother Nature for another day of snow and cold.
“HERE IS A PRETTY PICTURE OF ICE CREAM,” part of the tweet read. “COME BUY SOME SO WE CAN ALL PRETEND IT’S A NORMAL SPRING AND NOT SOME SOULCRUSHING TRUDGE TOWARD DISCONTENT AND UNENTHUSIASTIC SURFACE CONVERSATIONS WITH PEOPLE YOU HARDLY KNOW.”
Gracie’s owner Aaron Cohen talked to WBZ-TV about the tweet, this time using more family friendly language.
“We try to have fun with it as much we as can but it’s frustrating,” he said. “This is a time when people start eating ice cream and they haven’t yet because of the weather.”
Sheila Foley, who owns Neighborhood Restaurant, said she read the tweet and it captured exactly how she’s feeling.
“We are too trying to open our outdoor seating,” she said.
It looks like ice cream weather may finally be on the way. Temperatures are set to rise into the upper 60s early next week.
