WEYMOUTH (CBS) – An Uber driver charged with raping his passenger has fled the country after posting bail, and his alleged victim is going public to prevent others from becoming victims.

Emily Murray says she ordered an Uber from Quincy center. Her driver, Frederick Amfo, was supposed to take her to her home in Weymouth.

But Murray said he stopped off several blocks away in a dark area and raped her in the car. The alleged incident occurred in the early morning hours of April 8.

Amfo, 30, who lived at a Quincy address, was charged with rape. He posted $10,000 bail on Friday. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Tuesday. Prosecutors believe he got on a plane and fled the country back to his native Ghana.

A spokesperson for Massachusetts trial courts says Amfo did not have to give up his passport for 24 hours. In that time, that’s when prosecutors believe he fled the country.

WBZ-TV normally does not name victims of sexual assault. But Murray says she came forward because she doesn’t want what happened to her to happen to someone else.

She is furious that Amfo may have gotten away.

“It’s frightening, scary, like, when I got the call that he had posted (bail), I was obviously worried,” Murray said.