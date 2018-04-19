Spuckies, Hoagies, Subs or Grinders. No matter what you call them, you have to try these 8 Great places for sensational subs.

Victor’s Deli

Somerville

Kicking off the Great 8 is Victor’s Deli in Somerville. This family-run neighborhood spot has been serving home cooked meal for over thirty years, from hand carved turkey to slabs of meatloaf. But it’s their subs that really shine, with a phenomenal Italian that overflows with mortadella, pepperoni, salami, prosciutto and cheese; or Victor’s famous Chicken Parm, a fan favorite for its tremendous taste, and overwhelming size.

LaCascia’s Bakery & Deli

Burlington

LaCascia’s Bakery & Deli in Burlington is one-stop-shopping for indulgent sweets like cakes, cannoli and lobster tails, but half of the space is dedicated to subs. Their signature item is the Steak Tip sub. This tender cut can be enjoyed straight up, with cheese, or as part of a sub called the Steak Tip a la Fred, with onions, pepperoni, and pepper jack.

New Deal Fruit

Revere

New Deal Fruit in Revere is an Italian grocery store stocked with fresh produce, imported products, and some of the best subs around. There is the North Ender, packed with provolone, eggplant, meatballs, sauce, and grated cheese; the Eastie, which is a steak and cheese, spiked with Italian sausage and pepperoni; and the West Ender, a melty mash up of provolone, sausage, and broccoli rabe. But nothing fills you up quite like the Double Play, which piles golden chicken cutlets atop perfectly pink roast beef. Some consider it the ultimate hangover helper.

Sandwich Master

Rindge, NH

Sandwich Master in Rindge, New Hampshire serves “the best stuff between bread”. They specialize in oversized, overstuffed, absolutely outrageous eats. For a sandwich that is both irresistible and ultra-original, try The Godfather – packed with meatballs, steak, sausage, onions, peppers and a homestyle pasta bake. There is The Dumpster, made with chicken fingers, onion rings and mozzarella sticks drenched in marinara sauce. But nothing is more over-the-top than the Sandwich Master Comfort, a double-decker loaded with gooey mac n cheese, pulled pork and barbecue sauce.

Roy’s Cold Cuts

East Boston

Roy’s Cold Cuts in East Boston is a small shop covered in rock n roll memorabilia, but it’s their sandwiches that should be in the Hall of Fame, not only for taste, but also value. There is the Meatball Parm Deluxe, stuffed with shredded pepperoni and melted mozzarella; The Godfather is packed and stacked with a crispy chicken cutlet, parma prosciutto, roasted peppers, and tomato; but the must-order, if you can even pronounce it, is the Peppacheddaturkachini, which may make you tongue tied, but won’t drain your wallet. It features roast turkey, Caesar dressing, pepperoni, cheddar cheese and pepperoncini.

Sandwich Hut

Providence, RI

Another Great 8 winner is The Sandwich Hut in Providence. This family run spot has been serving up some of the biggest subs in little Rhody since 1963. Signature sandwiches include the MTP, that’s mozzarella, tomatoes and pesto; the Allitalia, stuffed with top quality Italian meats and cheeses; and one of the best meatballs sandwiches around.

Benedetti’s

Haverhill

Benedetti’s in Haverhill is a tiny takeout sub shop that makes a larger-than-life sandwich known as The Rocket, a super long sub measuring two feet in length. They have been making them for the masses since 1961, and have served so many that they lost count.

Pauli’s

Boston’s North End

Rounding off the Great 8 is Pauli’s in the North End. This small sandwich shop is known for its larger-than-life menu full of outrageous sandwiches. Phantom suggests looking to the lobster section, where you will find the Lobster Roll, the Lobster Sub, and the USS Lobstitution, made with over 28-ounces of fresh meat. For an even more impressive – and a lot more manageable – sandwich, order up the Lobster Grilled Cheese.

