BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) – Police are urging residents not to feed the bears during “baby season.”

“Please do not feed the bears. Remove all food sources bird feeders, trash cans and keep your gas grills clean and covered,” Bedford Police said in a Facebook post this week. “When you see the bears stay at a safe distance.”

Police released photographs of a large black bear peering into the window of a house. Another photograph shows a large black bear and two bear cubs walking in a yard.

“Take lots of photos and enjoy, but they will move on by themselves,” police said of the bears.

They also warned not to touch or go after baby wildlife.

“It’s baby season. If you see baby fawns, turkeys, and bears or any other wildlife, please do not touch them. Their mother is close by watching them. She puts them there for a reason.”

Police also advised motorists to drive carefully because wildlife may be out on local roads.

“Please slow down for wildlife crossing the road. When you see deer, bear, moose and turkeys crossing the road, slow down because ther eis usually another crossing right behind it,” police said.

Anyone with questions should call their local animal control department or the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.