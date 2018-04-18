BOSTON (CBS) — If the report that Tom Brady hasn’t officially committed to playing next season concerned you, another report by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio will make you feel much better.

According to Florio, who spent a good chunk of his post mocking Adam Shefter’s earlier report on Wednesday, Brady has already arraigned a passing camp with some of his teammates ahead of training camp. That means Brady will be throwing a football with some of his receivers as he prepares for the 2018 season.

Brady isn’t attending New England’s offseason workout program that started at Gillette Stadium on Monday, which raised a few eyebrows. Add in some comments at the end of Brady’s docuseries “Tom vs. Time” and sprinkle on Schefter’s report, and it all caused a minor stir in regards to the quarterback’s future. But we can all rest a little easier now that Brady will be working out with his teammates ahead of OTAs and training camp.

Brady has done this numerous times in the past, and according to ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss, he and Julian Edelman were already putting in some work at Gillette Stadium ahead of this week’s offseason program.

So while there is no official commitment from the man that’s suited up and played quarterback for the Patriots the last 18 years, it certainly sounds like he’s fairly committed to playing football next season.