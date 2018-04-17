BOSTON (CBS) – The cold, rainy weather kept the crowds away from this year’s Boston Marathon but it didn’t stop one celebrity from coming out to see his brother cross the finish line.

Actor Zac Efron was on Boylston Street to cheer on his 26-year-old brother Dylan, who completed the race in about three hours.

“That’s my BRO!” Zac posted to Instagram after Dylan crosses the finish line.

A soaked Dylan came over to give his brother a hug once he got off the course.

Earlier in the race, Dylan posted a photo from mile 18 right before Heartbreak Hill.

Dylan wrote that knowing that his brother and girlfriend were at the finish line was all the motivation he needed to finish.