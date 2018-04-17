  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Marathon, Local TV, Zac Efron

BOSTON (CBS) – The cold, rainy weather kept the crowds away from this year’s Boston Marathon but it didn’t stop one celebrity from coming out to see his brother cross the finish line.

Actor Zac Efron was on Boylston Street to cheer on his 26-year-old brother Dylan, who completed the race in about three hours.

“That’s my BRO!” Zac posted to Instagram after Dylan crosses the finish line.

A soaked Dylan came over to give his brother a hug once he got off the course.

Earlier in the race, Dylan posted a photo from mile 18 right before Heartbreak Hill.

Dylan wrote that knowing that his brother and girlfriend were at the finish line was all the motivation he needed to finish.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s