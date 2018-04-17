  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ivanka Trump, Local TV, New Hampshire, Steven Mnuchin

DERRY, N.H. (AP) — Ivanka Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are taking their tax overhaul tour to New Hampshire on the deadline to file federal income taxes.

The pair will be in Derry on Tuesday at a discussion moderated by former Gov. John H. Sununu.

Ivanka Trump, a senior adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, has been traveling the country to promote the sweeping rewrite of the U.S. tax code that Republicans pushed through Congress late last year.

ivankamnuchin Ivanka Trump, Treasury Secretary Talk Taxes In New Hampshire

Ivanka Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin in Springfield, MO, August 30, 2017. (Photo credit JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

While the president and Republican allies have billed the tax law he

signed as a victory for the middle class, Democrats depict the $1.5 trillion package as a payout to the GOP’s largest donors.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s