BOSTON (CBS) – A suspended Boston Police Officer was sentenced to three years of probation Tuesday for a racially motivated attack on an Uber driver.

Prosecutors wanted at least six months in jail for 43-year-old Michael Doherty to send a message of no tolerance.

doherty Suspended Boston Police Officer Gets Probation In Uber Driver Attack

Michael Doherty in Suffolk Superior Court, April 17, 2018 (WBZ-TV)

Doherty was convicted April 2 on charges of assault and battery and intimidation in the January 2015 attack.

He was off-duty when he took an Uber ride to South Boston.  Doherty told the driver they were in the wrong location, then assaulted the man and took off in his car.

uber Suspended Boston Police Officer Gets Probation In Uber Driver Attack

Luis Blanco in Suffolk Superior Court, April 17, 2018 (WBZ-TV)

The driver, Luis Blanco, gave a victim impact statement at the sentencing, telling the court that if Doherty had been armed that night, he might not be alive.

Doherty has been suspended without pay from the police force. Police Commissioner Bill Evans has filed paperwork to fire him.

