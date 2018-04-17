BOSTON (CBS) – A suspended Boston Police Officer was sentenced to three years of probation Tuesday for a racially motivated attack on an Uber driver.

Prosecutors wanted at least six months in jail for 43-year-old Michael Doherty to send a message of no tolerance.

Doherty was convicted April 2 on charges of assault and battery and intimidation in the January 2015 attack.

He was off-duty when he took an Uber ride to South Boston. Doherty told the driver they were in the wrong location, then assaulted the man and took off in his car.

The driver, Luis Blanco, gave a victim impact statement at the sentencing, telling the court that if Doherty had been armed that night, he might not be alive.

#Boston Police Officer Michael Doherty to lose his job after assaulting, shouting racial slurs at #Uber driver, & driving off in Uber. Sentenced today to probation. His attorney says he’s been informed, “he will no longer be employed by them.” #wbz pic.twitter.com/hJTSyqPggH — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) April 17, 2018

Doherty has been suspended without pay from the police force. Police Commissioner Bill Evans has filed paperwork to fire him.