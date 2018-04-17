  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Marathon, Lisa Gresci, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) — Many Boston Marathon spectators say they are inspired by the runners, but for anyone who came across runner Cindy Petrovits personally, knows that to be especially true.

“I hand out gratitude cards when I’m running,” Petrovits explained.

card2 Boston Marathon Runner Hands Out Gratitude Cards During Entire Race

A ‘Gratitude Card’ made by Boston Marathon runner Cindy Petrovits (Photo Courtesy: Cindy Petrovits)

The cards contain a small handwritten note and $20.

“I just kept thinking how can I show everybody I’m just so thankful to be doing this and happy for Boston and everything. So I came up with this idea:”

“I’m an art teacher so I do a fun thing on the outside that says like ‘if you were a condiment, you would be awesome sauce ‘or like, ‘you made my day,’” Petrovits said. “And on the inside, I say thank you for cheering me on, 26.2 miles of gratitude, paying it forward.”

cardwoman Boston Marathon Runner Hands Out Gratitude Cards During Entire Race

Cindy Petrovits (WBZ-TV)

The tradition goes back to 2016 when she first qualified for the Boston Marathon.

As she runs, she looks into the crowd. “Sometimes, I’ll see somebody cheering, that’s fun or gets my attention, and I’ll go and go through my pocket and get them a card.”

After the Monday’s race, she was able to learn what some did with the money. Some went to grab a beer.

gratitudecards Boston Marathon Runner Hands Out Gratitude Cards During Entire Race

‘Gratitude cards’ handed out to spectators along the Boston Marathon route by runner Cindy Petrovits (Photo Courtesy: Cindy Petrovits)

Others used it to warm up. “She gave me a kiss, I gave her a kiss and then I gave her the card. So that was a lot of fun and she sent me a picture of her and her friends having hot chocolate,” Petrovits said.

She added, “Running for me, it means so much to me, and the fact that people are out there helping me do what it is I love to do, that’s why I want to give back.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s