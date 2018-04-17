BOSTON (CBS) — Many Boston Marathon spectators say they are inspired by the runners, but for anyone who came across runner Cindy Petrovits personally, knows that to be especially true.

“I hand out gratitude cards when I’m running,” Petrovits explained.

The cards contain a small handwritten note and $20.

“I just kept thinking how can I show everybody I’m just so thankful to be doing this and happy for Boston and everything. So I came up with this idea:”

“I’m an art teacher so I do a fun thing on the outside that says like ‘if you were a condiment, you would be awesome sauce ‘or like, ‘you made my day,’” Petrovits said. “And on the inside, I say thank you for cheering me on, 26.2 miles of gratitude, paying it forward.”

The tradition goes back to 2016 when she first qualified for the Boston Marathon.

As she runs, she looks into the crowd. “Sometimes, I’ll see somebody cheering, that’s fun or gets my attention, and I’ll go and go through my pocket and get them a card.”

After the Monday’s race, she was able to learn what some did with the money. Some went to grab a beer.

Others used it to warm up. “She gave me a kiss, I gave her a kiss and then I gave her the card. So that was a lot of fun and she sent me a picture of her and her friends having hot chocolate,” Petrovits said.

She added, “Running for me, it means so much to me, and the fact that people are out there helping me do what it is I love to do, that’s why I want to give back.”