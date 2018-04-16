Boston Marathon:Live Coverage Now on WBZ-TV and CBSBoston.com
BOSTON (CBS) –  Marcel Hug of Switzerland won his fourth straight men’s wheelchair division in the Boston Marathon on a rain-soaked course Monday.

Ernst Van Dyk and Marcel Hug were well ahead of the pack in Wellesley. (WBZ-TV)

Hug and 10-time Boston champion Ernst Van Dyk of South Africa were essentially side-by side through the first 20 miles of the race, but Hug pulled ahead on Heartbreak Hill in Newton and never looked back.

Hug finished in 1:46:26. Van Dyk finished second at 1:47:17.

Last year, Hug completed the course in 1:18:04 in much drier conditions.

Tatyana McFadden has a huge lead in the women’s wheelchair race and was on pace to win Boston for the fifth time.

