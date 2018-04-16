BOSTON (CBS) – So what you can expect to deal with along the 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boston Monday?

Here’s a quick breakdown of the Boston Marathon weather forecast:

Hopkinton – 7 a.m.

Gloomy and damp with occasional mist and rain with a brisk wind at times.

Temperature near 34 degrees.

Hopkinton – 8:50 a.m.

This is the start time for mobility impaired participants.

Temperatures will be around 38 degrees and rising very slowly with occasional rain, mist and a wind variable between 10 and 25 mph in gusts.

Hopkinton – 10 a.m.

Elite participants and the first wave of runners start the Boston Marathon.

Wet with rain of varying intensity and an easterly wind gusting from 15-25 mph. Temperature will be near 40 degrees.

Hopkinton – 11:15 a.m.

The final wave of runners leaves the starting line.

Wet with rain of varying intensity and an easterly wind gusting from 15-25 mph. Temperature near 41 degrees.

Boston – Noon

Elite runners will begin nearing the finish line on Boylston Street.

Wet with rain of varying intensity and an easterly wind gusting to 35 mph. Temperature near 43 degrees.

Along The Course

Between noon and 4 p.m. as the runners travel from Hopkinton to Natick to Newton and beyond… the rain continues with waves of downpours passing from west to east across the route. There could be isolated lightning and thunder mainly after 3 p.m.

The east-southeasterly wind will be gusting between 15-35 mph with brief bursts past 40 possible near Boston.

The temperatures will rise to the middle 40’s by 2-3 p.m. then to the upper 40’s to near 50 by 5 p.m.