BOSTON (CBS) – The cold, rain and wind didn’t stop Yuki Kawauchi of Japan from winning the 2018 Boston Marathon Monday.

Kawauchi pulled ahead of defending champion Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya in the last few miles and became the first Japanese man to win Boston since 1987.

He finished in 2:15:58. Kirui ended up second in 02:18:23. Shadrack Biwott of New Mexico was the top American finisher, coming in third at 2:18:35.

“I am freezing cold right now, but when I was running these were the best conditions I could have possibly run in,” Kawauchi told WBZ-TV through an interpreter after the race. “It’s the best crowd support I’ve ever had anywhere in the world. Thank you Boston.”

It’s been a great and cold year for Kawauchi, who won the Marshfield Marathon on New Year’s Day when the temperature was just one degree.

Unlike other elite runners, Kawauchi has chosen not to have a corporate sponsorship because he wanted to keep his job working as an administrator in a high school office.