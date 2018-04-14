  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Red Sox, Local TV, Mookie Betts, Mookie Betts Injury

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts has left Saturday’s game against Baltimore with a bruised left foot a couple of innings after he collided with Orioles catcher Chance Sisco on a close play.

The team announced that X-rays were negative and he’s day to day.

Betts came around to score on Andrew Benintendi’s first-inning double off the Green Monster, sliding hard into the plate and banging left legs with Sisco’s shin guard as he reached across the plate to grab a relay throw.

betts1 Mookie Betts Leaves Game Following Collision At Home Plate

Mookie Betts slides safely into home plate as the ball gets away from Chance Sisco #15 of the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a game at Fenway Park on April 14, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Betts stayed on his knees in apparent pain for a few seconds before getting up slowly and hobbling to the dugout. He stayed in the game and fouled out in his next at-bat in the third before being replaced by Blake Swihart at the beginning of the following inning.

The 25-year-old Betts was off to a fast start for the surging Red Sox, hitting .353 in the leadoff spot with two homers and 10 RBIs.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s