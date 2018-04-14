YARMOUTH (CBS) – A wake and funeral are being planned for slain Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon.

A wake will be held on Tuesday, April 17 from 4-8 p.m. at St. Pius X Parish at 5 Barbara St. in South Yarmouth. A law enforcement walk-by will be held at 5:30 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, also in St. Pius X Parish in South Yarmouth. Burial will be private.

Police say Officer Sean Gannon was shot and killed by Tom Latanowich, who has a criminal record that includes more than 100 previous charges.

Gannon’s K-9 Nero was also shot and forced to undergo emergency surgery.