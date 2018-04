BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts-based chain restaurant Bertucci’s is reportedly preparing for a bankruptcy filing that could come as soon as this week, according to Bloomberg.

The Italian restaurant has 80 locations throughout the region. Bloomberg reports that Bertucci’s sales dropped 2.7 percent last year.

According to the report, the company is lining up a buyer ahead of the bankruptcy filing.

Bertucci’s is based in Northboro. The first location opened in Somerville in 1981.