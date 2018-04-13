Breaking News:President Trump Orders Strike Against Syria
Filed Under:Military, President Trump, Syria

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. military to conduct  “precision strikes” in Syria in response to a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens over the weekend.

“A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now under way,” the president announced Friday night from the White House.

“To Iran and Russia I ask, what kind of nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men, women and children?” he said. “The nations of the world can be judged by the fiends they keep.”

Trump said the U.S. and its allies are prepared for “sustained” response until Syrian government stops use of chemical weapons.