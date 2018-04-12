WATCH LIVE:10:15 am Boston Marathon Security News Conference
Filed Under:Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — When the Patriots begin their offseason conditioning program next week, Tom Brady will not be there.

That will lead to some speculation that the quarterback is unhappy that he doesn’t have a contract extension, or just doesn’t want to be part of the lingering sadness emanating from Gillette Stadium. All of that may be true, but it’s not the reason the reigning NFL MVP won’t be at Monday’s workout.

As SI’s Albert Breer reported on Thursday, Brady is off to Qatar to do some work for his charity, Best Buddies. Brady won’t be back stateside until late Monday, and thus will not be at the first day of New England’s offseason workouts.

New England’s OTA workouts are scheduled for May 21-22, 24, and 31, and June 11-12, 14-15. If Brady isn’t at those sessions, then the speculation of turmoil can really begin.

