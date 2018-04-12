Filed Under:Boston Marathon, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Starting Thursday, don’t be surprised to see a low-flying helicopter along the Boston Marathon route.

The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration will be conducting radiation tests between Hopkinton and Boston using low-altitude helicopter flights. The tests are expected to go through Sunday.

helo2 Low Flying Helicopter To Begin Radiation Testing Along Boston Marathon Route

Radiation-detecting helicopter operated by NNSA (WBZ-TV)

The department says monitoring naturally occurring radiation levels is a normal part of preparing for any major public event.

These flights have been taking place before the marathon since 2014, and citizens shouldn’t be alarmed by the low-flying aircraft. The helicopters will be flying in a grid pattern at about 150 feet above the ground and going about 80 mph.

