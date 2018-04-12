BOSTON (CBS) – Families of the 16 members of a junior hockey team in Canada who were killed in a bus crash have received support from the around the globe. For loved ones of the first victim to be laid to rest, that included a message from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Sixteen members of the Humboldt Broncos organization, including 10 players and the team’s coach, died last week following a collision with a tractor-trailer. There were 29 people on board as the Broncos made the bus trip to a playoff game.

Tyler Bieber, a broadcaster for the Broncos, was among those killed. His funeral on Thursday marked the first service held following the crash.

According to ESPN, Bieber was a Patriots fan. When Kraft learned this, he sent flowers for the funeral. The Patriots owner also reportedly left a voicemail for Bieber’s family.

In the aftermath of the crash, a movement called #PutYourSticksOut spread widely on social media. People around the globe left their hockey sticks on their porch because “The boys might need it… where ever they are.”

An online fundraising page has already become one of the top five GoFundMe campaigns ever. In less than a week, nearly $10 million has been raised for the players and families affected by the crash.