BOSTON (CBS) – You knew what you signed up for.

Running Boston is unlike running anywhere else in the world. This marathon is known for its history, for its charm and of course, for its weather.

The phrase “If you don’t like the weather, wait a minute” should be on our “Welcome to Massachusetts” signs.

The minute you decided to take the plunge and run Boston, you knew you had to be prepared for anything.

And of course, right on cue, Mother Nature is throwing a whole bunch of changeable weather our way for Patriots Day weekend.

While much of the rest of the East Coast is basking in summer-like warmth this weekend, here in New England we will have our own private air mass.

The dreaded “backdoor cold front” will turn what could have been our first real taste of summer into a just-another-spring-in-New-England bummer.

After a brief taste of some mild air on Friday and early Saturday, temperatures will drop like a rock Saturday afternoon and evening.

We could challenge record-low temperatures on Sunday.

The cold will also come with clouds and periods of light rain and pockets of drizzle, pretty much wiping out any chance of seeing the sunshine Sunday and Monday.

Let’s break it down hour-by-hour on Monday, whether you are running, spectating or perhaps headed to Fenway Park.

MARATHON MONDAY FORECAST

7 a.m. Monday

Hopkinton: 39 degrees, cloudy and drizzly. Wind ENE 5-10 mph.

Boston: 42 degrees, cloudy and drizzly. Wind ESE 10-20 mph.

9 a.m. Monday

Hopkinton: 44 degrees, clouds and drizzle. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Boston: 44 degrees, clouds and drizzle. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

11 a.m. Monday

Hopkinton: 48 degrees, cloudy with light rain showers. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

Boston/Fenway: 46 degrees, cloudy with light rain showers. Wind SE 12-25 mph.

1 p.m. Monday

Hopkinton: 55 degrees, scattered showers. Wind SE 12-25 mph.

Boston: 49 degrees, scattered showers. Wind SE 15-30 mph.

3 p.m. Monday

Hopkinton: 57 degrees, heavier showers. Wind SSE 15-25 mph.

Boston: 51 degrees, heavier showers. Wind 15-30 mph.

5 p.m. Monday

Hopkinton: 58 degrees, downpours. Wind SSE 15-25 mph.

Boston: 52 degrees, downpours. Wind 15-30 mph.

Follow Terry on Twitter @TerryWBZ