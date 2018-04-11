BOSTON (CBS) — Get ready for a Patriots-Eagles Super Bowl LII rematch.

In the preseason.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe has tweeted out New England’s 2018 preseason schedule, which includes a home game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2. In addition to Philadelphia, the Patriots will host the Washington Redskins at Gillette Stadium and play road games against the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.

Week 2: Eagles (home)

Week 3: Panthers (away)

— Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 11, 2018

It will be interesting to see which teams Bill Belichick reaches out to for possible joint practice sessions. Chances are it won’t be Philadelphia.

Dates and times of each game will be finalized at a later date. The full 2018 NFL schedule is expected to be announced sometime in the next few weeks.