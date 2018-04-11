Report: Patriots Are Team Most Interested In Louisville QB Lamar JacksonMany expect the Patriots will draft a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft, and they may be zeroing in on a former Heisman Trophy winner.

The Chase For Lord Stanley's Cup BeginsThe puck drops Wednesday night in three series, and so the NHL’s death march to the Stanley Cup begins.

Report: Patriots Working Out QB Mike White Out Of Western KentuckyIt's unclear which quarterback might be the one who's burdened with heavy expectations, but we do know the Patriots are taking a long look at Mike White out of Western Kentucky.

Report: Patriots Hosting Connor Williams, Offensive Tackle Out Of TexasThere's little doubt that the Patriots need to add a tackle to their roster this offseason, and they're certainly considering some of the best prospects in this year's draft.

Bruins’ Rick Nash Ready To Do Whatever It Takes To Make Postseason A SuccessOff the ice, Rick nash doesn’t shy away from his fan- and media-generated reputation. He knows that when he came to Boston in the Feb. 25 trade with the New York Rangers, he brought with him his 200-foot game, his tough-to-control size and a past filled with unmet postseason production expectations.