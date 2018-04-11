BOSTON (CBS) – More than 40-million Americans wear contact lenses and today the FDA cleared the way for the first contact lens with light-adaptive technology.

The Johnson & Johnson’s ACUVUE OASYS soft lenses darken when exposed to light similar to eyeglasses that do the same. The lenses contain an additive that changes the degree of light filtered to the eye based on the amount of UV light exposure.

A clinical study found the lenses do not interfere with vision or driving performance.

They can be used in people who are nearsighted or farsighted and even with a certain degree of astigmatism, an abnormal curvature of the lens.