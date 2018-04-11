BOSTON (CBS/AP) – A Rhode Island couple is part of a class-action lawsuit that accuses President Donald Trump’s administration of illegally detaining immigrants married to U.S. citizens while they pursue lawful immigration status.

The lawsuit was filed late Tuesday by the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts on behalf of immigrants subject to removal orders who have been or fear being separated from the U.S.-citizen spouses when they’re detained.

Among them is a Lilian Calderon of Rhode Island who was held when she appeared for a routine interview at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to discuss her marriage.

Lilian Calderon says she was detained by ICE for a month as she started the process of applying for lawful permanent residency. Her husband Luis Gordillo is a US citizen.#wbz pic.twitter.com/avnVwLMGSV — Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) April 11, 2018

The ACLU says the administration is violating the law by detaining and trying to deport people who are following an established process for obtaining lawful immigration status based on their marriages.

An ICE spokesman said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

