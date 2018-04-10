MARLBOROUGH (CBS) –A teacher in Marlborough was placed on paid administrative leave after allegations of “inappropriate conduct with a student” and the school waited weeks before notifying parents.
According to Superintendent Maureen Greulich, “on or about March 16, 2018, the Marlborough Public Schools administration was made aware of allegations” against the Kane Elementary School teacher.
“Upon learning of these allegations, we took immediate steps to secure the safety and well-being of all students, and the teacher in question was immediately placed on administrative leave with pay. The teacher will remain on leave pending the completion of an investigation into this matter,” continued Greulich’s statement on Monday.
Due to confidentiality concerns, the superintendent declined to share any further comments or details.
A meeting at the District Education Center will be held on Tuesday night at 7:30. The allegations are expected to be discussed.
why did the school wait weeks before notifying parents ?
collusion ??