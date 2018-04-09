Filed Under:Hit and Run, Revere

REVERE (CBS) – Police are looking for the driver who struck a woman walking on Revere Beach Parkway Monday night. The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m.

State Police say the woman, who has not been identified, was transported to Mass General Hospital. State Police initially received a report that the woman died of her injuries, but later learned that she was resuscitated. She is currently in critical condition.

The driver fled the scene after the crash in a dark colored SUV, possibly blue or black, that may have body damage. Sources tell the I-Team police located the vehicle late Monday night.

No other information has been released.

