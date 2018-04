BOSTON (CBS) – The vice president of the United States is headed to Boston this week.

Vice President Mike Pence will arrive on Air Force Two at 4:15 p.m. – during rush hour – at Logan Airport on Tuesday, his office says.

Pence will be participating in a “Republican National Committee event” in Boston, according to a White House statement. There was no immediate word on where exactly the event is or who else will be attending.

The event is closed to the press.