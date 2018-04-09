BOSTON (CBS) — New research finds most teachers believe that digital devices have a negative impact on kids.

The nationwide Gallup poll found that while 42% of teachers say these devices are helpful when it comes to students’ education, most believe they can harm a student’s mental and physical health.

Interestingly, in separate polling, parents were much more likely to express optimism about the effects of devices on children, in general.

Most kids own smartphones and the numbers continue to rise, so more research is needed to identify the positive and negative effects on kids so that they can be used in innovative and productive ways at school and at home.