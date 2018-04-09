Filed Under:Billerica Auto Auction Crash, Local TV

BOSTON (AP) — Federal workplace safety regulators say a Massachusetts auto auction where five people died when a vehicle careened into a crowd last May has agreed to pay $200,000 in penalties.

crash1 Billerica Auto Auction Where 5 Died Assessed $200,000 In Penalties

The SUV crashed through the wall. (WBZ-TV)

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Monday that Billerica-based LynnWay Auto Auction Inc. has also agreed to add several safety measures, including the installation of barriers in the auto auction area.

In addition, an agency that supplied temporary employees to LynnWay has agreed to nearly $13,000 in penalties.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 76-year-old employee accelerated out of control on the auction floor on May 3, killing five and injuring seven.

crash2 Billerica Auto Auction Where 5 Died Assessed $200,000 In Penalties

Several people died in the crash. (WBZ-TV)

A criminal investigation and two lawsuits stemming from the crash are pending.

LynnWay did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s