BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts left Boston’s game with the Rays on Sunday in the seventh inning after injuring his left ankle while sliding into the Tampa Bay dugout.

Bogaerts was covering third base and was chasing an errant throw by J.D. Martinez that took him toward the dugout.

xander hurt Xander Bogaerts Hurts Ankle, Helped Off Field In Red Sox Win Over Rays

Manger Alex Cora checks on Xander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox after making a sliding play in the top of the seventh inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

He needed help to get off the field and walked with a noticeable limp. He was replaced by Brock Holt. The Rays were leading 6-2 at the time.

Bogaerts was 1 for 3 from the plate before his injury. He is hitting .368 (14 of 38) this season with two home runs and nine RBIs. He entered leading the major leagues with seven doubles.
