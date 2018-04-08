GLOUCESTER (CBS) — A large home is completely destroyed after a fire broke out late Saturday night in Gloucester.

Firefighters were called to a house on Two Penny Lane around 11:20 p.m. and when they arrived, flames were shooting out of the building in all directions, the fire department said.

“The fire was so intense that it had also spread to the nearby grass and trees,” the department’s statement detailed.

Once it was determined that no one was inside, crews opted for a defensive campaign against the flames to prevent them from spreading.

One firefighter was injured when a piece of burning debris landed on his neck, the fire department said, but no one else was hurt.

Essex, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Rockport Fire Departments were also called to the scene to help.

According to the fire department, the house was currently undergoing renovations.

It is not clear what started the fire, no other information has been released.