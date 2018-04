LOWELL (CBS) – It was an emotional comeback story for the ages in Lowell on Saturday.

UMass Lowell lacrosse player Noelle Lambert returned to the field for the first time in two years.

The Redshirt junior from Londonderry, N.H. lost her leg in a moped accident in 2016.

But on Saturday, on her prosthetic limb, she scored a goal in her first game back.

And what a celebration followed.